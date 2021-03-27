TIFTON — Robert Gerhart cannot wait to get “Big Bertha” cranked up so he and his wife can cruise the backroads of America. That time has come. Gerhart, the vice president of technology and chief information officer at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, retires on April 30.
“We’re going to miss the people,” Gerhart, who turned 60 on Tuesday, said. “This is like a family. I have really grown to appreciate the sense of community that exists at ABAC. I am going to miss the friendships and acquaintances.
“I’m also going to miss the challenges that go with ABAC’s progress. Under Dr. (David) Bridges’ leadership as president, this college has been transformed in a positive direction. Being a part of that has been extremely rewarding. I feel like an ABAC alumnus. I have a real affinity for this campus and the people here.”
Gerhart refers to his motor home as “Big Bertha.” He and his wife, Rhonda, are retiring to Venice, Fla., but “Big Bertha” will keep them on the move across the United States.
“When we get the urge to hit the road, we’re going to jump in and take off,” Gerhart said. “The country has so many opportunities with so much to see. We want to travel and see these places.
“Retirement at this age was a goal I set for myself early on. Rhonda and I wanted to do some traveling and spend time with the kids who live in Atlanta. She has already told me I will not be sitting around the house. I may have to find an encore career.”
Gerhart joined the ABAC administration in May 2014. Prior to coming to Tifton, he was the Director of Operations for the College of Architecture at Georgia Tech.
“I was looking for a change and a return to my rural community roots ,” he said. “I thought ABAC and Tifton would be a very good fit. Once I visited the campus, the deal was done. I knew this was the place I needed to be. I certainly haven’t regretted that decision.”
Upon his graduation from Sheffield (Ala.) High School, Gerhart immediately joined the Air Force.
“I planned to get my commission and be a lifer in the military,” he said. “Then in the mid-80s, there was a massive force reduction. That changed everything.”
Gerhart completed his undergraduate degree in sociology at Lee College (University) in Cleveland, Tenn. While he was there, the school purchased one of the first personal computers. He was asked to manage the computer lab.
“It didn’t take me long to realize there were going to be a lot of career opportunities associated with this new technology,” Gerhart said. “I started working at Georgia Tech in 1999 and completed my graduate work in Facilities Management with a focus in building technology.
“The technology industry just fit me. I had a passion for it, and I continued to develop my computing skills.”
At Georgia Tech, Gerhart said he loved meeting the new freshmen on campus.
“What was most meaningful to me was seeing these kids come in as freshmen who knew they were being exposed to a whole new world,” he said. “For most of them, it was the first time they had any independence.
“They were nervous, excited, and unsure of themselves. It was fun to watch their progression. In fact, it’s inspiring to see how they developed and to see what some of them are doing today.”
Gerhart had the same experience with ABAC students.
“To assist these young people in their journey of discovery is just great,” he said. “These ABAC students are phenomenal.”
In his ABAC position, Gerhart has been responsible for developing the technology strategy for the college.
“My predecessors laid a good foundation, and I have built on that foundation,” he said. “We have moved ABAC’s focus toward ‘valued added technology’ in mobile computing, cloud services and digital media.
“We will see transformations in education, agriculture and medicine through technological innovations in bioengineering, ag technology, and the arts and sciences. ABAC graduates will be prepared to adapt and succeed in the new technological world.”
Gerhart said he believes the best is yet to come for ABAC.
“Dr. Bridges has provided the vision and leadership,” he said. “We have accomplished a lot just in the seven years I have been here.
“The reputation of the college continues to gain national and international recognition. This has been an excellent experience for me. I am appreciative of the opportunity to serve the college and community.”
