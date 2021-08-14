TIFTON — Twelve new faculty members joined the ranks of the teaching professionals at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College for the start of the fall semester this week.
In the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the new faculty members include Gertrude Nakakeeto, assistant professor of Agribusiness; Austin Moore, assistant professor of Agricultural Communication; Jane Anne Veazey, lecturer of Agricultural Communication; and Andrew F. Egan, professor of Forestry.
In the School of Arts and Sciences, the new faculty members include Kaushalya Sharma Dahal, assistant professor of Chemistry; Inna Estep, assistant professor of Biology; and Gina M. Profetto, instructor of Biology.
New faculty members in the School of Nursing and Health Sciences include Susan A. Clement, professor of Nursing; Jennifer L. Harrison, assistant professor of Nursing; and Cheryl D. Solomon, assistant professor of Nursing.
In the Stafford School of Business, the new faculty members include Paul L. Ewell, associate professor of Management, and Jennifer Reid, lecturer of Business.
The new faculty members, their positions at ABAC and their academic credentials are:
School of Agriculture & Natural Resources:
Department of Agriculture
Gertrude Nakakeeto, assistant professor of Agribusiness. Ph.D. (Agricultural and Applied Economics), Texas Tech University; M.S. (Agricultural & Applied Economics), Virginia Tech; B.S. (Agriculture), Makerere University, Uganda.
Department of Agricultural Education & Communication
Austin R. Moore, assistant professor of Agricultural Communication. Ph.D. (Agricultural Communications and Education) and M.S. (Agricultural Communications), Texas Tech University; B.S. (Agricultural Communications), Oklahoma State University.
Jane Anne Veazey, ecturer of Agricultural Communication. M.P.A. (Governmental Administration), Kennesaw State University; B.S. (Agricultural Communication), Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Department of Forest Resources
Andrew F. Egan, professor of Forestry. Ph.D. (Forest Resources), Pennsylvania State University; M.S. (Natural & Environmental Resources), University of New Hampshire; B.S. (Psychology), Fairfield University.
School of Arts & Sciences:
Department of Science & Mathematics
Kaushalya Sharma Dahal, assistant professor of Chemistry. Ph.D. (Chemistry), Oklahoma State University; M.S. (Chemistry) and B.S. (Chemistry), Tribhuvan University.
Inna N. Estep, assistant professor of Biology. M.D. (Pediatrician), Voroshilovgrad Medical Institute and Crimean State Medical Institute (Pediatric Cardiorheumatology), Ukraine.
Gina M. Profetto, instructor. Ph.D. expected August 2021, (Integrative Biology), The University of New Orleans; B.A. (Biology), Hartwick College.
School of Nursing & Health Sciences:
Susan A. Clement, professor of Nursing. D.Ed. (Nursing Education), University of West Georgia; M.S.N. and B.S.N. (Nursing), Valdosta State University.
Jennifer L. Harrison, assistant professor of Nursing. M.S.N. (Nursing), University of Phoenix; B.S.N. and A.S.N. (Nursing), Georgia Southwestern State University.
Cheryl D. Solomon, assistant professor of Nursing. M.S.N. (Nurse Educator) and B.S.N. (Nursing), Albany State University.
Stafford School of Business:
Paul L. Ewell, associate professor of Management. D.B.A. (Management), Nova Southeastern University; M.B.A. (Business Administration), Salisbury University; B.A. (Management), Virginia Wesleyan University.
Jennifer Reid, lecturer of Business. M.B.A. (Business), University of Rochester; B.A. (Psychology & Social Science-Interdisciplinary), University of Buffalo.
