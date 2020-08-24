TIFTON — Thirteen new faculty members joined the ranks of the teaching professionals at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College for the recent start of the fall semester.
In the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the new faculty members include Pamela Kemerait, lecturer of agronomy; Taylor Hendricks, assistant professor of agronomy; Britta Thinguldstad, lecturer of animal science; Andrew Thoron, associate professor and department head of agricultural education and communication; and Umesh Chaudhari, assistant professor of forestry.
In the School of Arts and Sciences, the new faculty members include Israel Martinez-Franco, associate professor and department head of rural studies, and Kaushalya Sharma Dahal, chemistry lab instructor.
In the School of Nursing and Health Sciences, the new nursing lecturers include Cayla Beasley, Gentry Cater, Tracy Fouraker, Stephanie Marquess, Debra Owings and Candice Thornton.
The new faculty members, their positions at ABAC and their academic credentials are as follows:
School of Agriculture & Natural Resources
Department of Agriculture
-- PAMELA J. KEMERAIT -- Lecturer of Agronomy (Horticultural Sciences): Ph.D, University of Florida; M.S. (Plant Breeding) and B.S. (Agriculture), University of Philippines at Los Bános;
-- TAYLOR J. HENDRICKS -- Assistant Professor of Agronomy: Ph.D (Animal & Dairy Science) and M.S. (Crop & Soil Sciences), University of Georgia; B.S. (Environmental Studies), Wesley College;
-- BRITTA M. THINGULDSTAD -- Lecturer of Animal Science: M.S. and B.S. (Animal Science), University of Georgia;
Department of Agricultural Education & Communication
-- ANDREW C. THORON -- Associate Professor and Department Head, Agricultural Education & Communication: Ph.D. and M.S. (Agricultural Education and Communication), University of Florida; B.S. (Agriculture), Illinois State University.
Department of Forest Resources
-- UMESH CHAUDHARI -- Assistant Professor of Forestry: Ph.D. (Forest Resources), University of Georgia; M.S. (Forest Resources), University of Arkansas at Monticello; B.S. (Forestry), Tribhuvan University.
School of Arts & Sciences
Department of Rural Studies
-- ISRAEL MARTINEZ-FRANCO -- Associate Professor and Department Head, Rural Studies: M.D. (Medicine) and M.B.A. (Health System Management), National Autonomous University of Mexico.
Department of Science & Mathematics
-- KAUSHALYA SHARMA SAHAL -- Chemistry Lab Instructor: Ph.D. (Chemistry), Oklahoma State University; M.S. (Chemistry) and B.S. (Chemistry), Tribhuvan University.
School of Nursing & Health Sciences
-- CAYLA C. BEASLEY -- Lecturer of Nursing: M.S.N. (Nursing), Columbus State University; B.S.N. (Nursing), Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College;
-- GENTRY T. CARTER -- Lecturer of Nursing: M.S.N. (Family Nurse Practitioner), Columbus State University; B.S.N. (Nursing), South University;
-- TRACY L. FOURAKER -- Lecturer of Nursing: M.S.N. (Education Track), Georgia Southwestern State University; B.S.N. (Nursing), Valdosta State University;
-- STEPHANIE M. MARQUESS -- Lecturer of Nursing: M.S.N. (Nurse Educator Track), Liberty University; B.S.N. (Nursing), Kent State University;
-- DEBRA C. OWINGS -- Lecturer of Nursing: M.S. (Nursing), Chamberlain University; B.S.N. (Nursing), AdventHealth University;
-- CANDICE S. THORNTON -- Lecturer of Nursing: M.S.N. and B.S. (Nursing), Albany State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.