Accused El Paso Walmart shooter intends to plead guilty to federal charges, court docs show

Patrick Crusius, here at an arraignment in El Paso, Texas, in 2019, intends to plead guilty to federal charges, according to court filings.

 Mark Lambie/Pool/Reuters

The man accused of killing 23 people and wounding nearly two dozen others in the 2019 mass shooting at a Texas Walmart in 2019 intends to plead guilty to federal charges, according to court filings.

Days after the US government indicated it would not seek the death penalty, attorneys for Patrick Crusius filed a motion for a rearraignment, indicating he would change his earlier plea of not guilty.

CNN's Dakin Andone and Ashley Killough contributed to this report.

