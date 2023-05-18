Accused killer of tech exec Bob Lee pleads not guilty to murder charge at arraignment

Bob Lee, the former chief technology officer of Square who helped launch Cash App, died after a stabbing attack in San Francisco last month.

(CNN) — The man accused of fatally stabbing tech executive Bob Lee last month pleaded not guilty to murder in a San Francisco court Thursday.

Nima Momeni will be held in custody without bail, the judge said.

