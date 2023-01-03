The man accused of randomly shooting passengers on a Brooklyn subway in April intends to plead guilty to terrorism charges in federal court Tuesday, according to court documents.

Frank James faces 10 counts -- one for each gunshot victim -- of committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system, and one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, according to the indictment filed in December.

CNN's Eric Levenson contributed to this report.

