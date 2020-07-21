Global weather and digital media leader AccuWeather is continuing to provide fun, science-based learning all summer long for children, parents and interested adults during lockdown restrictions and social distancing due to COVID-19. AccuWeather Summer Camp is a virtual educational series that draws upon insights from AccuWeather expert meteorologists, teaching hands-on science lessons and activities remotely while would-be “campers,” parents and others are sheltering at home. The content is developed and produced by AccuWeather experts and is available across many digital AccuWeather platforms.
AccuWeather Summer Camp features daily lessons on accuweather.com and AccuWeather’s various social channels designed to engage school-aged children, whose regular learning and activity settings have been limited to lessen the impact of the coronavirus spread. AccuWeather Summer Camp combines reading materials along with compelling visual experiments, learning activities and craft projects for an engaging, well-rounded, and fun, educational experience.
The lessons are accessible from visiting the AccuWeather Summer Camp page, where users will find various weather-related and STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) lessons, designed for the summertime and the great outdoors. At-home broadcasters and personalities from AccuWeather will also add their own updates during the 2 p.m. hour on the AccuWeather Network, Monday through Friday. The national channel is available to DIRECTV, Verizon Fios and Frontier subscribers.
The pivot to summer now includes delightful, interactive lessons, such as “how long will it take this butter to melt in a hot car” with accompanying video instruction. The combination of weather information, safety learning and practical scientific knowledge sharing brings strong educational insights, on an accessible level, to users of all ages. The lessons include using ordinary household materials and build upon previous lessons from AccuWeather School, which began in April.
“We realize that many camps have made the difficult decision to close due to COVID-19. This virtual camp setting gives parents and campers an exciting chance to experience summer camp-type activities, while learning important and engaging lessons presented by our own in-house STEM experts,” said AccuWeather meteorologist Kristina Pydynowski, who is coordinating the lessons. “You are never too old to learn, so while we are spending more time at home this summer, this content offers insightful, stimulating topics for the curious adult as well as young people.”
Active participation is welcomed, with some lessons even encouraging users to engage with AccuWeather’s Facebook and Twitter pages using the #AccuWeatherSummerCamp hashtag. Lessons are also designed to simulate a day at camp, with activities typically taking 5-15 minutes to read through, with one-minutelong instructional videos, rounded out with hands-on follow up activities further bringing those lessons to life.
AccuWeather has a long history of supporting creative, educational pursuits and programs, with an emphasis on STEM fields and topics. Other AccuWeather Summer Camp topics include “Make your own thermometer,” “Space Exploration: Let’s find the International Space Station,” “Make your own beaver dam” and many more fun, educational activities and lessons updated daily.
The AccuWeather app for Android phone and tablet users is free at the Google Play store. The AccuWeather iOS app is free at www.AppStore.com. Visit accuweather.com for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.