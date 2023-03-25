Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High around 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: March 25, 2023 @ 11:47 pm
Actor Jonathan Majors, who has recently starred in "Creed III" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," was arrested Saturday morning in an alleged domestic dispute, New York police say.
Majors, 33, was taken into custody following a 911 call made from an apartment in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, according to a statement from the New York Police Department.
"The victim informed police she was assaulted," the statement said. The 30-year-old woman had "minor injuries to her head and neck," police said.
Majors faces charges of strangulation, assault and harassment, according to the NYPD.
A spokesperson for Majors denied any wrongdoing by the actor.
"He has done nothing wrong," the spokesperson told CNN Saturday. "We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."
Majors is no longer in police custody, according to the NYPD Saturday night.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
