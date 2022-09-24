Adam Schiff criticizes slow pace of Justice Department investigation into broader January 6 plot

Rep. Adam Schiff, who serves on the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, expressed his frustration Saturday with the slow pace of the various criminal investigations conducted by the Department of Justice into the attack on the US Capitol.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

"They have been very slow, though, on the much more comprehensive, and I believe, even more significant investigation of January 6," the California Democrat said here at the Texas Tribune Festival.

