ATLANTA – A federal court has sentenced the father and son responsible for murdering a black jogger near Brunswick to life in prison.

Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was shot to death in February 2020 by Greg McMichael and his son, Travis. The two men chased Arbery down a street in a pickup truck after observing him on the property of a nearby home under construction.

