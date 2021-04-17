ALBANY -- Two teens and a 21-year-old were arrested on drug charges by the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit at an Albany apartment unit.
The ADDU sent out a news release Friday that said one of its agents had been conducting surveillance at Apartment No. 42 at 2414 Brierwood Drive in Albany when she noted that the target of the surveillance was at home. ADDU officers said the suspect opened the door to her apartment and then tried to close it quickly when she realized that law enforcement personnel were present.
Officers arrested Carmen Adams, 19; Rashawn Douglas, 19, and Andru Watts, 21.
The ADDU said entry to the apartment was gained after officers noticed a strong odor of marijuana emanating from within the apartment. A protective sweep was conducted, according to the drug unit, and all persons inside of the apartment were detained. A search warrant was secured and executed, and it yielded the following results:
-- 3.8 pounds of marijuana;
-- $5,385 in cash;
-- three digital scales;
-- a black and white SCCY 9mm handgun;
-- a 2012 black in color Jaguar.
Douglas was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a housing project, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Watts and Adams were booked on the same charges except the firearm possession charge.
