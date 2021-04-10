ALBANY -- Members of the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit executed two search warrants and arrested two suspects in regards to drug sales, ADDU Commander Maj. Ryan Ward said in a news release.
Corey Gardner, 35, and Kasonja West, 32, were arrested by ADDU and face multiple drug-related charges.
The warrants were executed at 2401 Temple Ave. and 2203 North Monroe St. During the execution of the search warrants, two defendants were arrested for a plethora of drug offenses. The arrests came after months of undercover work done by the unit. The Albany-Dougherty Gang Unit and members of the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the execution of the search warrants.
The following was recovered during the execution of the search warrants:
-- 606.4 grams (1.33 pounds) of cocaine;
-- 463 grams (1.02 pounds) of methamphetamine;
-- 89.6 grams of marijuana;
-- $18,590 in currency;
-- A digital scale;
Gardner was charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects. West also was charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.