Special Photo: ADDU
Special Photo: ADDU
During the execution of a search warrant on the 500 block of Vintage Drive, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit officers seized weapons, drugs and $3,020 in cash.
Special Photo: ADDU
ALBANY – Members of the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit executed a search warrant on the 500 block of Vintage Road this week, leading to an arrest with multiple offenses, Drug Unit Commander Maj. Ryan Ward announced in a news release.
During the execution of the search warrant, the following items were seized: 429.1 grams of marijuana; 376.6 grams of cocaine; 2.9 grams of Ecstasy (nine pills); 13.6 grams of an unknown black, rock-like substance, which will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab; three firearms, including a .22-caliber Marlin rifle, American tactical AR, and a 9mm Ruger handgun; and $3,020 in currency.
Lanoris Mingo was arrested and charged with the following offenses: trafficking cocaine; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of Ecstasy with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (three counts); possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (three counts); possession of drug-related objects, and theft by receiving stolen property.
