TIFTON — Jaylee Bass, a writing and communication major from Adel, received the ABAC Alumni Association Award as the top bachelor’s degree graduate participating in the 2020 fall commencement ceremony at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
To adhere to social distancing guidelines, ABAC hosted three commencement ceremonies, two in Tifton and one in Bainbridge.
ABAC President David Bridges said Bass “embodies the core values of the award and has devoted countless hours in service to the college through scholarship, leadership, and citizenship.”
“Our winner has achieved high academic honors and has been named to the ABAC Dean’s List twice and the ABAC President’s List three times,” Bridges said. “This student has excelled in all academic disciplines and maintained one of the highest GPAs in the graduating class.”
Bass represented the college as an ABAC Ambassador throughout her academic career. She devoted much of her free time to welcoming students, families, and alumni to campus and took great pride in championing the ABAC vision and mission as the Ambassador Secretary. Bass was also a member of the ABAC Law Club and the ABAC Honors Program and has received Distinguished Honor Student status three consecutive years.
A member of the Student Government Association’s Constitutional Committee, Bass represented ABAC at College Day in the Georgia State Capitol and often made visits to area high schools on behalf of ABAC. On campus, she was present for every Stallion Day and every orientation that occurred during her college career.
Employed part-time by the Tift Circuit Public Defender’s Office, where she assisted all members of the Tift Circuit with legal procedures, Bass was also a contributing writer for the Adel News Tribune. She volunteered at G.O. Bailey School for Read Across America Week and at the Tifton YMCA for its annual Father-Daughter Dance.
A member of the Georgia Association of Women Lawyers, Bass is headed to law school. She completed a capstone project titled “Justice as a Game” and recently finished an internship as the Social Media Coordinator for the ABAC School of Arts and Sciences.
