During his tenure as Georgia 4-H leader, Thomas Rodgers, center, championed the renovation of the Rock Eagle 4-H Center, raising more than $2 million to secure Rock Eagle’s status as a centerpiece of Georgia 4-H. 

 Special Photo: Josie Smith

EATONTON -- Georgia 4-H dedicated the Thomas F. Rodgers Administration Building at Rock Eagle 4-H Center to honor former Georgia 4-H state leader Tom Rodgers for his years of service to 4-H and University of Georgia Cooperative Extension.

Rodgers served as the leader of Georgia 4-H from 1978 to 1993 and championed the renovation of Rock Eagle 4-H Center during his tenure. Raising more than $2 million for the facility, he secured Rock Eagle’s continued status as a centerpiece of Georgia 4-H. Cabins, meeting spaces and support buildings were improved and expanded during the renovation, and revenue subsequently increased by 66%.

Josie Smith is the public relations coordinator for Georgia 4-H.

