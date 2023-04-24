Advocacy groups sue to block an emergency rule limiting gender-affirming care that's expected to go into effect this week in Missouri

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks with reporters outside the US Supreme Court in Washington on February 28.

 Patrick Semansky/AP

Advocacy groups sued the Missouri Attorney General Monday after he announced an "emergency rule" limiting transgender care for minors and adults -- a rule that is expected to go into effect this week, his office announced this month.

Gender-affirming care is medically necessary, evidence-based care that uses a multidisciplinary approach to help a person transition from their assigned gender -- the one the person was designated at birth -- to their affirmed gender, the gender by which one wants to be known.

CNN's David Close contributed to this report.

