Health advocates are urging Ohio state environmental officials to test for lead contamination in a community near the site of a metal factory explosion last month.

A maintenance worker was killed and 12 other people were injured in the February 20 explosion at the I. Schumann & Co. facility near Oakwood Village, outside of Cleveland, officials said at the time. The site is a brass and bronze alloy manufacturer, and lead is often used to improve the metals' machinability.

Recommended for you

CNN's Justin Gamble and Kelly McCleary contributed to this report.

Tags