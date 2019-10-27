ALBANY -- A balloon release is planned Wednesday to help kick off the Albany Fire Department’s Breast Cancer Awareness campaign. The message: “Get Checked Early, Get Checked Often” promotes the benefits of screening and early detection for both women and men.
“We hope our message will inspire early checkups for cancer screenings," AFD Fire Inspector Marcus Glass said in a news release. "Additionally, we want to empower people who have or have had cancer to know they don’t have to be defeated by their diagnosis or the disease. The intention is to promote a sense of unity in the fight against breast cancer.”
The theme for this year’s campaign is “You Can Beat It,” and balloons for the release can be purchased for a $1 donation. All proceeds will be donated to the Cancer Coalition of South Georgia. The balloon release will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the department's Main Station located at 320 N. Jackson St.
For more information about this event and upcoming AFD fundraisers for the Cancer Coalition, contact Glass at (229) 302-1902