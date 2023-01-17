Biden looking to open up Obamacare subsidies to more families

A record number of Georgians — more than 846,000 — signed up for health insurance for 2023 under the Affordable Care Act during the latest open enrollment period, which ended on Sunday.

That’s about 8% of the state’s population, and at least 145,000 more than signed up for the program last year.

