After 959 days, this city is no longer imposing $1,000 fines for not wearing a mask

People wear masks on a street in Hong Kong on February 27.

 Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images

One of the last major international cities requiring face coverings on Tuesday announced it will end its controversial Covid mask mandate nearly three years after it was enacted to prevent the spread of the virus.

Hong Kong's mandate, enforced through fines that could reach more than $1,000, had required facial coverings in all public spaces.

