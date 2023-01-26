After a 6-year-old child allegedly pointed a gun at his teacher and shot her in the chest inside a Virginia elementary school earlier this month, the fallout behind whether the shooting was preventable has widened as school officials leave their posts and the district faces a possible lawsuit.

Dr. Ebony Parker, assistant principal at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, resigned Wednesday, a district spokesperson told CNN.

