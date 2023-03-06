For the last several weeks, high temperatures have been breaking records. Many of you may have kissed winter goodbye and already moved on to spring. But don't get too used to the warmer weather. We could see a huge shift in temperatures next week, and this one won't be subtle.

The Climate Prediction Center is calling for below-average temperatures for much of the country beginning this weekend and lasting for much of next week, and possibly beyond.

CNN Meteorologist Haley Brink contributed to this story.

