As protesters gathered across US cities over the weekend following the Memphis police beating that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, officials have said the investigation into the incident will continue amid questions over whether there could be additional charges.

The fallout from the January 7 encounter has been relatively swift. The five Memphis officers involved were fired and charged with murder and kidnapping in Nichols' death and the police unit they were part of was disbanded.

Recommended for you

CNN's Chuck Johnston, Jaide Timm-Garcia and Isabel Rosales Jasmine Wright, Phin Percy, Mark Morales, Shimon Prokupecz, Sara Smart, Jamiel Lynch, Sharif Paget, Christina Zdanowicz, Amanda Watts, Aileen Graef and Jaide Timm-Garcia contributed to this report.

Tags