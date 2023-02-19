Three days after Michigan State University was terrorized by a mass shooting on campus, Democratic lawmakers in the state filed a host of bills targeting gun safety -- legislation they are hopeful can become law since the party last month took control of the legislature and governor's office for the first time in four decades.

State lawmakers filed an 11-bill package Thursday, which includes several policies experts say are proven to reduce gun violence. Michigan Democrats have tried and failed to enact stronger gun regulations in recent years under Republican-controlled legislative bodies. Their efforts intensified after the November 2021 mass shooting at Oxford High School just outiside Detroit, but none of the measures passed.

