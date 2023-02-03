After five former Memphis police officers were swiftly charged with second-degree murder in connection with Tyre Nichols' killing less than three weeks after his death last month, the rest of the investigation is expected to take much longer, a spokesperson for the district attorney said Friday.

The Shelby County District Attorney's Office said its waiting on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to conclude its investigation before the independent Justice Unit can begin its review and give recommendations on other potential charges in the case.

