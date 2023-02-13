More than a year before a 14-year-old student took her own life after a TikTok video showed she was attacked by four other teenagers, another student at the same high school was physically assaulted after reporting threats being made against her to the school, a lawsuit alleges.

14-year-old Adriana Kuch was found dead in her home in Bayville, New Jersey, earlier this month, her father told CNN. A video recording of an attack two days before her death shows the freshman student being hit in the face with a water bottle several times at Central Regional High School.

CNN's Emma Tucker and Nicki Brown contributed to this report.

