For years, dancers in high heels and glitzy dresses have hurried into Phillip Sam's beauty supply store in Monterey Park ahead of big events, searching the maze of products for a finishing touch -- strong hold hairspray, a swipe of glittery eyeshadow, a bejeweled claw clip.

It's often their final stop before hitting the polished floors of Star Ballroom Dance Studio just across the street. But Sam thinks it will be quite some time before another dancer walks through his front door.

