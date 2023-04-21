A candidate for superintendent of a Massachusetts school district says he had his contract rescinded after he used the word "ladies" in an email -- and another candidate pulled out of consideration after controversial Facebook posts about women's sports surfaced, the Daily Hampshire Gazette reports.

Vito Perrone tells CNN that he sent an email to two women, including a committee member, asking for three changes to his contract using the word "ladies" to address them, which he was told was perceived as a "microaggression" and was "disrespectful."

Recommended for you

CNN's Zenebou Sylla contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags