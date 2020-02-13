WASHINGTON – Attorney General Chris Carr recently participated in the President’s Human Trafficking Summit at The White House. The summit focused on the 20th anniversary of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, the landmark anti-human trafficking law. During the event, President Trump signed an executive order to further combat human trafficking and online child exploitation.
“It was an honor to represent Georgia at today’s Presidential Summit on Human Trafficking,” Carr said in a news release. “I cannot thank the administration enough for what they have done and continue to do to fight human trafficking, and I cannot thank Governor and First Lady Kemp enough for their dedication to this cause. In Georgia, we are laser-focused on three issues: training strategic partners and raising awareness, investigating and prosecuting buyers and traffickers, and, most importantly, supporting victims. We have incredible public and private partners in Georgia, including Wellspring Living survivor advocate, Jessica, who spoke during today’s program, and I am thankful for each and every one of them.”
The summit included remarks from the president, the vice president, Ivanka Trump, a number of members of Congress, several ambassadors, trafficking survivors, and representatives from tribal governments, local governments and law enforcement.
Carr participated on a panel, "Combating Human Trafficking on a State, Local and Tribal Level." The following officials from local, state and tribal entities around the nation also participated:
-- Joe Grogan, Assistant to the President and Director of the Domestic Policy Council
-- Jeanette Nuñez, Lt. Governor of Florida
-- Amy Loudenbeck, state Representative of Wisconsin
-- Richard C. Blake, chief judge, Hoopa Valley Tribe
-- Michael Spisz, county commissioner of Oakland County, Mich.
-- Jim Skinner, Sheriff of Collin County, Texas
Carr highlighted Georgia’s collaborative approach to fighting human trafficking, mentioning the following state initiatives:
-- The first lady’s GRACE Commission;
-- The Department of Law’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit;
-- Georgia’s Statewide Human Trafficking Task Force;
-- Georgia’s Private Sector Partnerships to Combat Trafficking.
