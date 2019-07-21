ALBANY — Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black will be one of the many celebrating Georgia-grown products at the Georgia Grown Meet & Greet at Pretoria Fields Wednesday.
The event in Albany is one of many similar events throughout the state that the Department of Agriculture has been hosting as a way of connecting Georgia Grown members.
"We've found that networking is a huge part of our Georgia Grown program," Matthew Kulinski, deputy director of marketing for the Georgia Department of Agriculture, said. "It wasn’t necessarily part of it when we first started, but what we heard from our members was that one of the greatest benefits of being a member of Georgia Grown is the networking it provides and the business relationships that they were able to build in the program.
"One of the benefits to having these events around the state and bringing in local business people (is) to connect these Georgia Grown businesses to the established business community in their areas. One of the major goals of Georgia Grown is connecting people and connecting especially people in rural areas with people in urban areas and letting them know that these businesses are out there and agricultural businesses add to their community."
Kulinski said that the city of Albany and Pretoria Fields were an easy choice for the Department of Agriculture as a location to host one of these events.
"Albany is a very easy choice for agriculture, located in southwest Georgia in kind of the breadbasket of the region," Kulinski said. "There’s so much agricultural production that takes place around there. It’s a perfect location for that, and then Pretoria Fields has been a great partner of the Georgia Grown program.
"What makes them unique is they’re one of the few breweries in the country, if not the state, that grow a lot of the ingredients that they use in their beer production. There’s a lot of great craft breweries and local breweries in Georgia. Pretoria Fields is one of the unique ones that really partners with farmers to source their ingredients locally."
Kulinski said that there will be a short program at the event, with some information about the benefits of being a Georgia Grown member and any new updates as well as some comments from Black.
Attendees also will have the opportunity to sample light hors d'oeuvres made from Georgia Grown products.
The event will take place at Pretoria Fields, which is located at 120 Pine Ave., from 4-6 p.m. There is no cost to attend the event.