ATLANTA -- Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black issued the following statement in response to devastating storms in south Georgia Wednesday and Thursday:
“Our thoughts and prayers go out this afternoon to our friends in south Georgia. There is never an opportune time for disaster, but this certainly could not have come at a worse time. We are in the very early stages of contacting our farmers, food and agricultural services sector to assess the situation, but from what we are hearing so far, the damages are widespread and the impacts deep. We ask our state to once again come together during this uncertain time in support of our agricultural and rural communities.”
Seven people died, trees and power lines were downed, and structures were damaged or destroyed in four states as the Southeast suffered its third consecutive week of tornado-laden storms. Damage was noted in Cook, Colquitt and Mitchell Counties during the most recent storm, which hit the region Wednesday and Thursday.
Gov. Brian Kemp and other top state officials visited the region Friday, and afterward the governor extended a state of emergency for the region impacted by the severe weather. The National Weather Service's Tallahassee division has been directed to investigate the region to determine tornadic activity.
