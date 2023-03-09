Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper has issued a statement thanking Georgia House Speaker John Burns and House Appropriations Chairman Matt Hatchett for appropriating an additional $550,000 in the House of Representatives FY '23 amended budget.
ATLANTA – Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper issued a statement thanking Georgia House Speaker John Burns and House Appropriations Chairman Matt Hatchett for appropriating an additional $550,000 in the House of Representatives FY '23 amended budget to strengthen the Georgia Department of Agriculture’s Soil Amendment Program.
“I am thankful that $550,000 has been allocated for soil amendment regulation and enforcement in the House Budget this year,” Harper said. “Since taking office, I have worked closely with leaders in the General Assembly to strengthen our Soil Amendment Program at the Department to ensure the safety, health, and well-being of every Georgia consumer while also supporting and advancing our state’s No. 1 industry. I want to thank Speaker Burns and Chairman Hatchett for their leadership on this critically important issue – and look forward to working with the Senate to secure these resources.”
In February, Harper delivered a letter to House and Senate Agriculture Committee Chairmen, Robert Dickey and Russ Goodman, informing them that the department was proceeding with a 90-day review to examine the newly promulgated soil amendment rules that were finalized prior to Harper taking office. The review is currently ongoing.