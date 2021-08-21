TIFTON -- Girl Scouts and their families are invited to Girl Scout Day on Sept. 18 at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture. The event will feature an assortment of interactive experiences relating to Girl Scout badges.
Girl Scouts may pre-register for one of two badge workshops: Textile Artist for Cadettes or Playing the Past for Brownies. The Textile Artist experience will provide Scouts a unique, behind-the-scenes look at various textiles in the museum collection, an exploration of various textile arts, and a hands-on sewing class.
During the Playing the Past workshop, Scouts will dream up a character from the past, choose a historic costume, and experience life on a 19th-century homestead by gardening, carding, drop-spindle spinning, cooking and more.
Girl Scouts will enjoy other hands-on sessions provided by GMA such as riding train cars pulled by the museum’s 1917 Vulcan steam locomotive, experiencing a one-room schoolhouse, and meeting resident animals including a mule, cows, gopher tortoise and more.
Families of Girl Scouts may also experience the museum’s attractions during the event. Admission for the day is $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens, $5 for children 5-16 years of age, and free for children under age 4.
For more information, interested persons can contact Chloe Holbrook at cholbrook@abac.edu or call (229) 391-5213.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.