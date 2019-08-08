TIFTON — From backpacks to Georgia-made barbecue sauces, the Country Store at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture has products for the new school year or a backyard barbecue.
A new school year comes with new teachers, clothes, shoes and supplies. Parents might be looking for a new backpack or that perfect lunch box for your little one. The Country Store has a nice selection of both to fit a little learner’s style.
If a Saturday barbecue to celebrate a successful first week of school is in the future, the Country Store has Georgia-made BBQ sauces that will go great with any cut of meat that's thrown on the grill. For those with more of an eye for sweet stuff, choose from a wide array of Georgia-made jams, jellies and honey. The store also features the sweet scents of locally made goat milk soap.
For the ABAC student or parent looking to wear their ABAC college colors, the Country Store has new ABAC T-shirts, snap-back hats, and Corkcicles. The Country Store can put these items, along with others, in an ABAC-themed gift basket, perfect for any ABAC student.
The Country Store is open Monday–Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The Historic Village is closed during the month of August for annual maintenance and improvements in preparation for a busy fall and spring season. The Historic Village, gallery and museum's main hall will reopen Sept. 4 for normal operating hours.