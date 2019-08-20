TIFTON -- Guests to the gallery of the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture and Historic Village can view a rare archival exhibit containing more than 120 photographs that showcase Ireland’s history, tradition and culture beginning Sept. 4.
“This touring exhibition emerges from an ongoing democratic archive that is a celebration of ordinary and extraordinary histories, viewed from the perspective of private individuals and families,” ABAC Curator Polly Huff said. “From the earliest photographs taken in the 1850s to the advent of the digital era in the early 1990s, these images reveal details about how people lived, worked and gathered that official historical records may have overlooked.”
“A Photo Album of Ireland” opens on Sept. 4 at the museum's gallery. The exhibit will remain on display until Jan. 7. Admission to this special exhibit is included in the daily museum admission price and is free with a valid museum season pass or with an ABAC student ID.
Huff is collaborating with ABAC professor Charlotte Klesman and her ABAC Communications 3100 class on a semesterlong project to promote and to bring a large student audience to the exhibition.
“Taken as a whole, this collection of more than 120 photographs creates a rich tapestry of images that tells of the triumphs and turmoil in the country of Ireland,” Huff said. “From daily scenes of pastoral picnics, holiday celebrations, and parlor portraits to snapshots documenting the impact of ‘The Troubles in the North;’ from joyful wedding parties to solemn funeral processions; from the documentation of Irish historical sites by the world-renowned Shackleton family to the unheralded efforts of an anonymous family photographer, ‘A Photo Album of Ireland’ presents the people’s account of history that is at once personal and powerful.”
The exhibition presents an extensive range of digitized images from early Ambrotype portraits and informal box Brownie images to 35mm documentary photographs and Polaroid images. The overall exhibition design concept will emulate that of a family photo album, with images of various sizes installed salon style.
This exhibition was organized with support from Ireland’s International Culture Programme to celebrate Ireland 2016. It was curated by the Gallery of Photography, Dublin, and organized by ExhibitsUSA in partnership with Culture Ireland. The exhibition is toured by ExhibitsUSA, a national program of Mid-America Arts Alliance.