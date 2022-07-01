TIFTON — The Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture will begin its annual summer operating schedule on July 5.
Museum Director Garrett Boone said the Historic Village, Art Gallery, and Spinks Exhibit Hall will be open Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in July. Admission will be $9 for adults, $7 for senior adults, $5 for children ages 5-16, and free to children 4 and under.
The museum, Art Gallery, Historic Village and Vulcan Steam Train will be open each Saturday in July from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday admission is $12 for adults, $10 for senior adults, $6 for children ages 5-16, and free to children 4 and under. ABAC students receive free admission with a student ID.
The administrative offices will remain open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. during July. The Country Store will be open Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
On July 2, visitors can take part in unique activities showcasing south Georgia history during the Wiregrass Freedom Festival. Activities will take place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and are included in the regular admission price.
Visitors will have the opportunity to fish with a cane pole, play a game of Wiregrass baseball, view an antique tractor show and parade, and much more. Visitors also can bring their favorite homemade pie to enter a contest for a chance at the blue ribbon.
The museum, Art Gallery, Historic Village, Country Store, and administrative offices will be closed on July 4 in observance of Independence Day. The Spinks Exhibit Hall, Art Gallery, Historic Village, and Country Store will re-open July 5.
For more information on ABAC’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture, interested persons can call (229) 391-5205 or visit the web site at www.gma.abac.edu.
