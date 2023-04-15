Classes are set to resume Monday after Rutgers University and its faculty reached an agreement to end a weeklong strike, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced early Saturday morning.

"This fair and amicable conclusion respects the interests of many different stakeholders, upholds New Jersey's values, and puts an end to a standoff that was disruptive to our educators and students alike," Murphy said.

