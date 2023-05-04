With clear skies peanut harvest gets under way in southwest Georgia

Farm and commodity trade association leaders lobbied for updating commodity programs and strengthening crop insurance programs at a hearing of the U.S. Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry committee.

 File Photo: Alan Mauldin

WASHINGTON — Farm and commodity trade association leaders lobbied for updating commodity programs and strengthening crop insurance programs at a hearing of the U.S. Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry committee.

The industry officials said federal crop insurance and the Department of Agriculture’s Price Loss Coverage and Agriculture Risk Coverage programs are not serving as a “true safety net” for farmers, and that reference prices for crops must be increased to counter declining farm income and high input costs.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News