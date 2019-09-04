ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order this morning expanding the state of emergency declared on Thursday to include Appling, Bacon, Bulloch, Clinch, Echols, Evans, Screven, Tattnall and Ware counties due to the anticipated impact of Hurricane Dorian.
Currently, there are 21 Georgia counties under a state of emergency declaration. They are Appling, Bacon, Brantley, Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Echols, Effingham, Evans, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce, Screven, Tattnall, Ware and Wayne counties.
For up-to-date information on the hurricane, visit Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security websites, call 1-800-TRY-GEMA (1-800-879-4362), or follow @GeorgiaEMA and @GovKemp on Twitter.