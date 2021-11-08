Air Force veteran making his mark at UGA

ATHENS -- Caleb Ray slides into the cockpit of an F-16 at the Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas. He pulls his helmet down and adjusts the GoPro mount facing him — one that he helped engineer in his first year as an aircraft technician and welder for the United States Air Force Thunderbirds.
Even though Ray isn’t a pilot, the familiarization flight is one of the perks of joining the Thunderbirds crew.
He practices the breathing techniques the team doctor taught him to combat the effects of peak G-force he’s about to experience for the first time. The aircraft taxis around the airstrip. Ray pulls his arms in tight and presses up on the balls of his feet. The engines roar and the fighter jet rushes down the runway. In seconds, Ray is airborne.
The takeoff pulls 5-Gs, which is about what you’d feel on a rollercoaster. Mid-flight, the jet accelerates into a 9-G maneuver, the equivalent of 2,000 pounds of pressure on the body. Ray is jammed into his seat.
“They can tell you all about it, but there’s no prepping until you experience it,” he says.
His training holds up, and he remains conscious the entire flight.
Ray, a third-year financial planning major at the University of Georgia, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 2013. Surviving 9-Gs was one of many extraordinary experiences throughout Ray’s seven-year military career. Before joining the Thunderbirds in 2017 for his final three years of service, Ray was stationed in Minot, N.D., where he worked as an aircraft metals technologist servicing B-52s.
That’s where he decided on another experience he wanted to pursue: Becoming a Georgia Bulldog.
“I remember very clearly sitting in my dorm room in Minot," Ray said. "I got a Military Friendly magazine, and I looked at it, and it’s like top careers and top schools for military vets. And the University of Georgia was right there in the top 10.”
The Tampa native knew it would be a good fit. With family in north Georgia, UGA was an ideal location. When he enrolled in fall 2020, Ray realized that UGA’s commitment to veterans went beyond the Military Friendly ranking.
“It’s all about making connections,” Jon Segars, the director of UGA’s Student Veterans Resource Center, said. “We want to be a constant asset for our student veterans.”
Transitioning from the military to college presents unique challenges. The SVRC focuses on making that transition easier and helping student veterans find resources to complete their education and embark on their post-military careers.
“I was dumbfounded when I attended orientation in summer and they said you have to get your resume right if you want an internship, if you want to get experience," Ray said. "[The internships] go fast in August, September, October at the very latest. That woke me up.”
The SVRC offers a readiness program to help veterans translate their experience into a resume, explore academic and internship opportunities, and meet mentors. Ray knew he not only wanted to connect with the SVRC, he also wanted to get involved.
During his first semester, Ray landed a job as a student worker with the center. While university instruction remained virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ray was able to work in the SVRC office in person, once that was permitted.
“Working at the Student Veterans Resource Center was very crucial for me,” he said. “Coming to campus every day to get a feel for what it's like, even though there was hardly anybody on campus. To know what to expect when I was going to be in person. I knew that this day was going to come around soon, so I just wanted to prepare myself.”
Through the SVRC, Ray learned about the Student Veterans Association, UGA’s chapter of Student Veterans of America. And when a position opened on the SVA’s leadership team, he jumped at the opportunity.
As the SVA president, Ray’s says his goal is to create a student-centered home for veterans on campus to help them find their purpose and be a listening ear.
“I really take it upon myself to try to get to know everybody that comes through our doors,” he said. “I want to learn their story and see how I can help.”
Whether they need help with VA certification, navigating the G.I. Bill, connecting with a tutor or mentor, or just getting to know other student veterans, the SVA and the SVRC are there to point veterans in the right direction.
Finding unity through diversity
About 220 student veterans currently engage with the SVRC. But for Segars, it’s not about the numbers.
“It’s about engagement,” he said. “Problem-solving begins with listening to every veteran’s story, easing the transition and then helping our student veterans make the most of their experiences at UGA.”
And it’s often within those different stories that many student veterans find common ground. That shared life experience is what drew Ray to want to get involved.
“I am incredibly honored to have served and to now serve the veterans here at the University of Georgia,” he said. “Doing something that's not just for yourself, but to help other people, is huge. And that's what the world needs, people helping other people.”
