CAMILLA — Air Methods, an air medical services provider, has announced it will no longer maintain its Air Life GA 11 rotor wing base in Camilla.
Officials said the move comes after a thorough review and analysis of the area.
"Air Methods is dedicated to the delivery of emergency, lifesaving care to anyone who needs it, 24/7/365," a statement from Doug Flanders, director of communications and government affairs for Air Methods, said. "Air Methods does not self-dispatch — we only go when we are called, and we transport every patient who needs our services, regardless of their ability to pay.
"In many cases, we are the only link between hospitals for patients who need more intensive care, which is a responsibility we take very seriously as we make these decisions."
Flanders said that, during the transition period, that the company is working with all employees on opportunities for other positions within Air Methods or their next career steps. The company will continue to cover parts of the service area with other air medical aircraft, including the Air Life fixed wing in Valdosta, Air Life 7 base in Live Oak, Fla., and Air Heart in Marianna, Fla.
The dispatch center is not expected to experience any interruption of service. The same dispatch number, (866) 359-2968, will continue to be used for emergency air medical services requests, and the dispatch center will coordinate requests.
The cost of this around-the-clock readiness averages nearly $3 million per year for each air base, a cost study prepared for the Association of Air Medical Services said. Further, approximately 85 percent of costs are fixed costs associated with operating an air base, giving companies little leeway in reducing costs on their own.
Medicare, which covers air medical services in emergency cases only, established the current air medical service payment rates in 2002 based on an estimated 1998 cost pool. Today, the average Medicare per-transport reimbursement covers approximately half of the cost per transport, the AAMS study said.
Air Methods said that, in Georgia, nearly 70 percent of transports are Medicaid, Medicare and self-pay/uninsured, which combined reimburses less than 30 percent of overall costs.
"Again, we don’t self-dispatch nor have any idea of insurance status until after we deliver our patient and finish our mission," the statement from Flanders said. "Medicaid in Georgia pays $3,000 per patient transport, with Medicare covering around $6,000, and self-pay/uninsured normal out of pocket is just over $300.
"While we have seen some progress in support for higher Medicaid reimbursement in Georgia by legislative champions who understand the critical nature of our service, the lower payments by government payers in general means each Georgia air ambulance patient with private health insurance has to cover the costs for the remaining balance left by these 70 percent of transports. With the lower government reimbursement, lower flight volumes, and unfortunate situation of not being able to increase the base's state grant, this results in a business environment that is not sustainable and puts emergency transport access at risk, which is critical in a rural state like Georgia.
"Additionally, our Air Methods’ Patient Advocacy Program helps patients navigate the insurance billing and appeals process and provides them with the information they need to come to a financially sustainable resolution to their claim. However, if the low government reimbursement continues, businesses will be deterred from providing this critical service that is needed. The best solution is to increase Medicaid reimbursement at the state level and the federal government to increase Medicare reimbursement for air emergency services, which will ensure that the government doesn’t place this burden of debt on private businesses."