Black farmers across southwest Georgia are sharing their farms on the Southwest Georgia Agri-Tourism Trail, a brand new, first-of-its-kind collection of extraordinary stays and experiences on Airbnb – and all in partnership with The New Communities Land Trust, a historic organization founded during the civil rights movement that supports black farmers.
ALBANY -- Black farmers across southwest Georgia are sharing their farms on the Southwest Georgia Agri-Tourism Trail, a brand new, first-of-its-kind collection of extraordinary stays and experiences on Airbnb – and all in partnership with The New Communities Land Trust, a historic organization founded during the civil rights movement that supports black farmers.
The New Communities Land Trust launched the trail to support participating farmers in accessing the economic opportunities of local tourism through hosting while raising social awareness of the history and present-day needs of black farming communities. They are widely recognized as the original model for community land trusts in the U.S. – and its membership of black farmers in Albany. Shirley Sherrod, co-founder of NCLT, is partnering to open the Southwest Georgia Historic Agri-Tourism Trail on Airbnb.
Guests will have an opportunity to relax in a rural and natural setting, while also learning the rich history of the land and engaging with the black farming community. Along with empowering participating farmers to access the economic opportunities of local tourism through hosting, this trail will provide meaningful opportunities for travelers to discover the culture and natural beauty of this region, while raising social awareness of the history and present-day needs of black farming communities.
One of the experiences is a special “Taste of the South” experience at Vicks Estate, Farm & Fishery in Albany. Literally a taste of history.
One of the new experiences is a tour of Resora, where the Community Land Trust is headquartered, taking guests through its rich agriculture and important role in the civil rights history of southwest Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.