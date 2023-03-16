Two airliners were about 14 seconds and just over a half mile away from colliding at a Sarasota, Florida, runway last month, a preliminary report from safety investigators shows.

Air traffic control cleared Air Canada Rouge A321 to take off when incoming American Airlines 737 was just a little more than 3 miles away from the airport. Controllers advised each aircraft of the other, according to the National Transportation Safety Board's first report on the February 16 incident.

