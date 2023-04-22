The head of early childhood education in Alabama has been ousted after Gov. Kay Ivey learned of "woke concepts" in a resource book for pre-K teachers, officials said.

Barbara Cooper, secretary of the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education (ADECE), resigned after Ivey asked her to stop the use of the book, according to a Friday news release from Ivey's office. The governor made the decision to "have a change in leadership" in the department.

CNN's Mitchell McCluskey and Phil Gast contributed to this report.

  • By Amber Jeffcoat amber.jeffcoat@albanyherald.com
  • Updated