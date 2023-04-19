Authorities investigating the weekend shooting that killed four people and left dozens of others injured at a teen's birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama, are expected to hold a news conference Wednesday about the case that's left the small community grappling with grief and confusion for days.

Details about what will be covered in the news conference, scheduled for 10 a.m. CT, weren't immediately available. It will come four days after Saturday night's attack, in which authorities have yet to name any suspects or provide a possible motive.

CNN's Raja Razek, Kevin Conlon, Taka Yokoyama, Amy Simonson and Chris Boyette contributed to this report.

