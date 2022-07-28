Alabama is set to execute a death row inmate despite pleas from the victim's family not to

Joe Nathan James Jr. was sentenced to death for the 1994 murder of Faith Hall Smith.

 Alabama Department of Correction/AP

Alabama is set to execute a man who was convicted of the 1994 murder of Faith Hall Smith despite pleas from the victim's family not to do so.

Joe Nathan James Jr. was convicted and sentenced to death for fatally shooting Smith, 26, who he had dated in the early 1990s. The state of Alabama has set his execution by lethal injection for 6 p.m. Thursday -- but Smith's daughter, Terrlyn Hall, told CNN affiliate WBMA this week that the family hoped James would be sentenced to life in prison without parole instead.

