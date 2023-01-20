Police in Opelika, Alabama, have arrested and charged the father of a young girl who investigators have affectionately known as "Baby Jane Doe" since her unidentified remains were found in 2012, authorities announced Thursday.

Lamar Vickerstaff, Jr., 50, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in the death of his daughter, Amore Joveah Wiggins, who would have been about 6 years old when she died, the Opelika Police Department said in a news release.

CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.

