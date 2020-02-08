ALBANY -- When Albany was established on the west bank of the Flint River in 1836 to utilize the river as the primary means of commercial transportation, it is generally understood that this was done in the absence of established rail lines in the region.
However, that was not the result of a lack of desire or inactivity by business and government leaders here during that era. The "Historical Background of Dougherty County Georgia 1836-1940" highlights the importance: “No phase of the development of Albany and Dougherty County presents a better picture of determination and perseverance than the building of railroads.”
The history book goes on to highlight the efforts of Thomas Spalding to “construct a railroad of wood or a canal between the Ocmulgee and Flint rivers here more than a decade before Albany was founded."
Spalding was a wealthy planter living on Sapelo Island who had traveled to England and France with his wife in 1799 and 1800. In England, he was impressed by horse-drawn carts carrying coal on a wooden rail line. In France, he observed the canal system that was constructed to allow barges to travel from one river system to another.
Upon the couple's return, he took his knowledge of the Ocmulgee River and the fact that the Flint River system had been utilized to transport military supplies to a location near Apalachicola during the War of 1812 and proposed that the two rivers be connected where they flowed parallel to each other in their southerly routes.
In 1825, Spalding petitioned the Georgia Legislature for the privilege to construct a railroad from the Big Bend section of the Ocmulgee to the Flint. This resulted in the Mexican Atlantic Company of Georgia being given the power to construct a canal or railroad that would allow the transportation of goods from Georgia’s Atlantic coast to the Gulf of Mexico to bypass the lengthy and dangerous route around the tip of Florida.
In 1827 the General Assembly of Georgia allowed Spalding and his associates to begin construction and permitted them to purchase any land necessary for the construction of a canal or railroad. Any disagreements over land value would be settled by a trio of sworn appraisers: one chosen by the landowner, one by the buyer and another appointed by the Interior Court of the County.
By 1934, five years had passed with no construction taking place. Spalding was given a 10-year extension. In 1835, he started purchasing property In Irwin County. The initial path of the railroad was surveyed in 1835 and would run from the Big Bend region to Pindertown on the Flint, which had been established prior to 1825.
The initial plan called for the construction of a railbed to be established between the two points using a system of "graduation." This process involved clearing and leveling a route between the two points that was 40 feet wide. A level roadbed 15 feet wide would then carry a wooden rail system constructed of the “best heart pine rails." Each rail would be 30 feet long with a 5-inch width and 6-inch depth.
The rails would be placed 5 feet apart, creating a horse path down the center. Cars with cast-iron wheels would be designed and built to carry a load equal to 10 bales of cotton. A single horse would pull each car at a maximum speed of 5 miles an hour. Passenger cars would be designed and built to carry 12 passengers and their luggage.
In 1839, there was a change in plans when it was realized that Albany was growing and Pindertown was not. The legislature allowed the western terminus to be relocated in Albany.
Spalding met General Abbott Hall Brisbane of Charleston, S.C., the next year. Brisbane was a graduate of the United States Military Academy, Class of 1825. He served in the Florida War against the Seminoles. In 1836, he had served as the assistant engineer of a projected railroad from Charleston to Cincinnati. The next year he began his service as the chief engineer for the state of Georgia and became the chief engineer of the Ocmulgee and Flint Railroad Company.
Brisbane addressed a group gathered in Darrien to form this new enterprise. Later, on July 4, 1840, a meeting of officials representing Lee and Baker counties was held. Albany was located in Baker county at that time. The board was expanded, and Nelson Tift became a member of the enterprise. The board also approved the location of a terminal to be constructed on the west bank of the Flint, to be situated between Pine and Broad Streets and between the River and Front Street.
In 1841, the construction began in earnest, with the project being divided into an eastern and western section with a station to be located at the mid-point. Brisbane named this station Loyola to honor St. Ignatius of Loyola, the founding father of the Jesuit order. An engineering department had previously been established in Irwinville.
A workforce of more than 50 men began the work of grading the roadbed. A system of payment was established where each laborer would receive credit of 15 cents for each cubic yard of excavation or embankment he completed. The workers would also receive an equal value of stock for the "credits" they had earned. The company would at the same time provide them with provisions for sustenance.
It was not hard to find those willing to work for the stock credits, particularly among the Irish immigrants arriving here at that time.
During 1842 and 1843, Brisbane struggled to find funding for the project and frequently traveled to New York, Charleston or Savannah in search of investors. Sadly, for those invested in the project, either through their physical labor for stock credits or those providing supplies in exchange for these fractional credits, his efforts did not appear to be sufficient.
After dark on the evening of Sept. 24, 1843, James Mercer reached Nelson Tift after a hard ride from Loyola. He brought with him the news that the lives of the general and his family, as well as other agents of the company, were being threatened by 40 armed and angry Irish laborers. An agent had been beaten, and the Brisbane family was barricaded in their cabin there. The laborers had attempted to force Brisbane to sign an agreement altering their contracts. He had refused and the mutiny ensued.
The next day, a 40-man militia left Albany accompanied by two wagons loaded with overdue provisions. Two days later the rescue party surprised the laborers and order was restored. The Brisbane family, 20 African American laborers and an assortment of company officials retreated to Albany.
This was the end of the efforts to connect the two rivers, although Tift tried for some time to get others interested in completing the project.
This was not Tift’s only effort to see Albany connected to a railroad. In 1845, the Southwestern railroad company was formed to complete a railway between Macon and the Gulf of Mexico. The route would eventually pass through Americus and end in Albany. On Sept. 5, 1857, the first rail car reached Albany "with a number of prominent passengers on board."
According to railroad aficionado and historian Stephen Syfrett, the Tift Warehouse was constructed in 1859 and is one of the few remaining antebellum railroad warehouses in Georgia.
In 1860, a spur line connecting Dawson to Americus would be completed. And while the War Between the States would bring an end to further expansion of the railways in south Georgia, two wartime events are directly related to the railroad construction efforts in the region.
The first incident relates to the burning of Atlanta and the resulting refugees. While Atlanta was still in flames, many of its residents were trying to board the last train south, which would take them to Dawson. That exodus led to the creation of a refugee village there that would exist for a few years after the war’s end.
The second incident occurred when Confederate President Jefferson Davis was captured near Irwinville on May 10, 1865. Many historians have wondered why Davis would have taken a route leading him there with a large amount of gold from the Confederate treasury.
Robert B. Gressette, who wrote, “A History of the Ocmulgee and Flint Railroad,” contends that Davis was aware of the Ocmulgee-Flint railroad bed that had been constructed there.
“It provided a route clear of obstacles, which led to the Flint River,” Gressette wrote. The author said he believes that Davis intended to use the railbed to allow his wagon train to reach Albany, where he and other Confederate officials along with the treasury, could then travel down the Flint River by steamship to the Gulf of Mexico where they could proceed to Texas.
