ALBANY — Orange cones that recently appeared in downtown Albany to mark a hazardous section of sidewalk will be replaced soon with safety railing.
“It’s a safety concern,” Albany Public Works Superintendent Donald McCook said after addressing the project at a meeting of the Downtown Development Authority.
McCook told board members that a pedestrian recently fell while walking in the area, and that it was not the first such mishap. The area he referred to has sections that slope and drop, and are near the site of two watering holes where some may exit a little wobbly on their feet.
“We had another fall right before the Fourth (of July),” McCook said.
The glass-beaded stainless steel railing will run along about half of the block on which The Albany Herald building is located. It will stretch along 400 feet of the sidewalk with openings for businesses from 108 Pine Avenue to the space once used as the The Herald's circulation offices.
The project cost is $68,000 and will be funded with SPLOST dollars. McCook said the railing has been ordered, and the project has a completion date of up to eight weeks from the time it was ordered.
He estimated it will be in place in about six weeks.