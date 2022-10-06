Albany airport
Buy Now

Georgia will need to invest $103.7 million in air cargo improvements to meet the industry’s future needs, not including investments at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, a new study has concluded. The vast majority of those improvements should occur at the airports serving Savannah and Albany.

 File Photo

ATLANTA — Georgia will need to invest $103.7 million in air cargo improvements to meet the industry’s future needs, not including investments at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, a new study has concluded.

The vast majority of those improvements should occur at the airports serving Savannah and Albany, according to a report released by the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Recommended for you

Tags